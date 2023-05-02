Idexx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $214.1 million.

The Westbrook, Maine-based company said it had profit of $2.55 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The Animal diagnostic and health care company posted revenue of $900.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $887.4 million.

Idexx expects full-year earnings to be $9.33 to $9.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.62 billion to $3.7 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IDXX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IDXX