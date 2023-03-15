Pangaea Logistics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Newport, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 32 cents per share.

The maritime logistics company posted revenue of $127.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $79.5 million, or $1.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $699.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PANL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PANL