AudioEye: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $10.4 million, or 91 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $29.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, AudioEye said it expects revenue in the range of $7.7 million to $7.9 million.

AudioEye shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.29, a decrease of slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

