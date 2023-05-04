Green Dot: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $36 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $416.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $412.4 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $385.3 million.

Green Dot expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.77 to $1.93 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion.

