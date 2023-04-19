Synchrony: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $601 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.35.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The consumer credit company posted revenue of $4.79 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.05 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.02 billion.

