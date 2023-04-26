Avery Dennison: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $121.2 million.

The Mentor, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.70 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The maker of office products posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.

Avery Dennison expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.85 to $9.20 per share.

Avery Dennison shares have decreased roughly 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 6%. The stock has climbed slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVY