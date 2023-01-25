Ameriprise: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $494 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $4.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $6.94 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.35 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $3.62 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.65 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.48 billion.

Ameriprise shares have risen 9.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined 16%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $341, an increase of 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMP