VMware: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — VMware Inc. (VMW) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $494 million.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $2.13 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The cloud computing company posted revenue of $3.71 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.64 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.31 billion, or $3.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.35 billion.

