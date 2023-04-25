Tenet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $143 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.42 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $5.02 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.83 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Tenet expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.07 to $1.30. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.84.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.8 billion to $5 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $5 billion.

Tenet expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.92 to $6.09 per share, with revenue ranging from $19.8 billion to $20.2 billion.

