Lakeland Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAK RIDGE, N.J. (AP) _ Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $33.6 million.

The bank, based in Oak Ridge, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $115.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $88.7 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $107.4 million, or $1.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $340.7 million.

