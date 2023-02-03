LyondellBasell: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $353 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The oil refiner and chemical company posted revenue of $10.21 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.43 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.89 billion, or $11.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $50.45 billion.

