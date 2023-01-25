Capital Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 62 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $46.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.8 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41.8 million, or $2.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $170 million.

Capital Bancorp shares have fallen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.75, a drop of 11% in the last 12 months.

