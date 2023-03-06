Ciena: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Md. (AP) — HANOVER, Md. (AP) — Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $76.2 million.

The Hanover, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The developer of high-speed networking technology posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $959.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIEN