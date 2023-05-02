IPG: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OXFORD, Mass. (AP) — OXFORD, Mass. (AP) — IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $60.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oxford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.26.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The high-powered laser maker posted revenue of $347.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $326.5 million.

