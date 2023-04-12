Apogee Enterprises: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $20.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 86 cents per share.

The glass products company posted revenue of $344.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $104.1 million, or $4.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.44 billion.

Apogee Enterprises expects full-year earnings to be $3.90 to $4.25 per share.

Apogee Enterprises shares have dropped almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APOG