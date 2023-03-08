Limbach: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.8 million.

The Warrendale, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $143.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.8 million, or 64 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $496.8 million.

Limbach expects full-year revenue in the range of $490 million to $520 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMB