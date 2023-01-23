CrossFirst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) _ CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.9 million.

The Leawood, Kansas-based bank said it had earnings of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $86.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $58.4 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61.6 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $210.8 million.

CrossFirst shares have decreased 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.16, a drop of 19% in the last 12 months.

