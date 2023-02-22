PROG Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $36.1 million.

The Draper, Utah-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The rent-to-own company posted revenue of $612.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $599.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $98.7 million, or $1.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.6 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, PROG Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 82 cents to 88 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.11 to $2.54 per share.

