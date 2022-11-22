American Woodmark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $28.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.73. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.24 per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $561.5 million in the period.

American Woodmark shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 24% in the last 12 months.

