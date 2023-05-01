Flowserve: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Flowserve Corp. (FLS) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $26.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The company that makes pumps, valves and other parts for the oil and gas industries posted revenue of $980.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $899.7 million.

Flowserve expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.85 per share.

