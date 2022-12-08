Manchester United: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) _ Manchester United PLC (MANU) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Manchester, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The soccer club posted revenue of $169.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MANU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MANU