L.B. Foster: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Monday reported a loss of $43.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of $4.09. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and asset impairment costs, were 3 cents per share.

The railroad track manufacturer posted revenue of $137.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $45.6 million, or $4.25 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $497.5 million.

L.B. Foster expects full-year revenue in the range of $540 million to $570 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSTR