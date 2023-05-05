National Presto: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) on Friday reported profit of $8.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.25.

The diversified production company that makes everything from household appliances to munitions posted revenue of $80.4 million in the period.

