    National Presto: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 5, 2023 GMT

    EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) on Friday reported profit of $8.9 million in its first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.25.

    The diversified production company that makes everything from household appliances to munitions posted revenue of $80.4 million in the period.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NPK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NPK

