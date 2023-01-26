First Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) _ First Capital Inc. (FCAP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Corydon, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.05.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $11.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11 million.

