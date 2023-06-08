Vail Resorts: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $325 million.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $8.18 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.88 per share.

The ski resort operator posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.

