Bausch: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $410 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.12 billion.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $225 million, or 62 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $8.12 billion.

Bausch expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.45 billion to $4.6 billion.

Bausch shares have increased 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 63% in the last 12 months.

