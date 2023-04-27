Citizens Financial Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) on Thursday reported net income of $6.9 million in its first quarter.

The Mansfield, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.73 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $27.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.3 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CZFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CZFS