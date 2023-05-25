Mesa Labs: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) on Thursday reported profit of $611,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $1.94 per share.

The quality control instruments and disposable products maker posted revenue of $55.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $930,000, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $219.1 million.

