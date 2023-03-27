Carnival: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Monday reported a loss of $693 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 62 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $4.43 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.35 billion.

Carnival shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 3%. The stock has dropped 50% in the last 12 months.

