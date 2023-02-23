Celanese: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Celanese Corporation (CE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $767 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $7.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.44 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $2.35 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.41 billion.

For the year, the company said profit was nearly unchanged at $1.89 billion. Annual earnings per share rose to $17.34 from $16.86. Revenue was reported as $9.67 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Celanese expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.50 to $1.75.

Celanese shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $114.78, a decline of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CE