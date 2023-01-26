Colony Bankcorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) _ Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.6 million.

The Fitzgerald, Georgia-based bank said it had earnings of 31 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $34.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $29.1 million, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.5 million, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $115.7 million.

Colony Bankcorp shares have climbed roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.80, a decline of 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBAN