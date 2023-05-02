Powell Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Tuesday reported profit of $8.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share.

The energy equipment company posted revenue of $171.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POWL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POWL