SAIC: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $80 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.45. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.90 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $1.91 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.86 billion.

SAIC expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.05 to $7.20 per share, with revenue expected to be $7.6 billion.

