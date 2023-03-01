MeridianLink: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The provider of cloud-based software services for financial institutions posted revenue of $70.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.8 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $1.3 million, or 2 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $288 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, MeridianLink said it expects revenue in the range of $72 million to $75 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $304 million to $310 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLNK