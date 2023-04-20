AP NEWS
    Huntington Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $602 million.

    The bank, based in Columbus, Ohio, said it had earnings of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 38 cents per share.

    The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

    The regional bank holding company posted revenue of $2.54 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.93 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.9 billion.

