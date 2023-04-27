ASE Technology Hldg: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $191.3 million.

The Kaohsiung, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share.

The integrated circuit maker posted revenue of $4.3 billion in the period.

ASE Technology Hldg shares have increased almost 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASX