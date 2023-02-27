Weis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) on Monday reported profit of $28.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.07 per share.

The food retailer posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $125.2 million, or $4.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.7 billion.

