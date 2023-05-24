UiPath: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The enterprise automation software developer posted revenue of $289.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $271.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, UiPath said it expects revenue in the range of $279 million to $284 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.27 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PATH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PATH