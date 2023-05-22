Navigator Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) on Monday reported profit of $18.8 million in its first quarter.

The London-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The transportaion company for the natural gas and and chemical industry posted revenue of $136 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $118.8 million.

