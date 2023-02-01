Brinker International: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $27.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 76 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The operator of restaurant chains Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $989 million.

Brinker International expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.05 billion to $4.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EAT