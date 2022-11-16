Target: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $712 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.54 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $26.52 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.36 billion.

