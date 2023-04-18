Bank of America: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bank of America Corp. (BAC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $8.16 billion.

The bank, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, said it had earnings of 94 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The nation’s second-largest bank posted revenue of $40.47 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.26 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.07 billion.

Bank of America shares have dropped slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 8%. The stock has decreased 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAC