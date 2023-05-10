Benev Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Benev Capital Inc. (BEVFF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.9 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The royalty acquisition company posted revenue of $9.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.26. A year ago, they were trading at $2.16.

