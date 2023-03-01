Globalstar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The satellite communications company posted revenue of $41.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $258.3 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $148.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSAT