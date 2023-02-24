Goldman Sachs BDC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $106.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $357.5 million.

