Banco BBVA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $78.4 million.

The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of 38 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $808.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $4.36. A year ago, they were trading at $3.11.

