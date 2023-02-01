Altria: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Altria Group (MO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.69 billion.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $1.18 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation’s largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $6.11 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.08 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.16 billion.

Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.98 to $5.13 per share.

