Ameris Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $82.2 million.

The bank, based in Atlanta, said it had earnings of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.17 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $322 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $272.5 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $280.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $346.5 million, or $4.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.09 billion.

Ameris Bancorp shares have fallen nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $46.79, a fall of roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABCB