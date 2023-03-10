National Western Life: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — National Western Life Insurance Co. (NWLI) on Friday reported net income of $12.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.52 per share.

The insurance provider posted revenue of $163.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $98.3 million, or $28.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $558.4 million.

