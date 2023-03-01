Donaldson: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $86 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The maker of filtration systems posted revenue of $828.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $843.1 million.

Donaldson expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.99 to $3.07 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCI